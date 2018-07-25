Incumbent Perry Bellegarde leads in first round of Assembly of First Nations vote

VANCOUVER – Incumbent Perry Bellegarde is leading the race for national chief of the Assembly of First Nations and Katherine Whitecloud has been eliminated as chiefs from across Canada entered a second round of voting today.

A candidate must win 60 per cent of the votes to be elected leader.

A total of 538 chiefs cast ballots in the first round of voting, but none of the candidates reached the 60 per cent threshold of 323 votes.

Bellegarde won 286 votes, followed by Sheila North of Manitoba, who got 106 votes.

Miles Richardson of British Columbia received 87 votes, while 40 votes were cast for Russ Diabo from Quebec and 19 for Whitecloud, who is also from Manitoba.

Bellegarde, who is from the Little Black Bear First Nation in Treaty 4 territory in Saskatchewan, says his close relationship with the federal government has secured billions of dollars in new funding for Indigenous issues over the last three budgets, although he has been criticized by other candidates for being too cosy with the government.