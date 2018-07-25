Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
'His slave': Studio lawyer says boss harassed, assaulted her
by Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 25, 2018 4:32 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 25, 2018 at 5:00 pm EDT
NEW YORK, N.Y. – A former lawyer at the movie studio behind “The Hunger Games” says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact.
Lionsgate’s former executive vice-president of legal affairs says she kept quiet about general counsel Wayne Levin for years because she feared losing her job.
Wendy Jaffe complained about Levin’s alleged behaviour as she left Lionsgate in 2016. She’s told her story publicly in recent days.
Jaffe says her departure came with top executives making false and disparaging statements about her to prevent her from finding another job.
Levin’s lawyer said they’re not discussing Jaffe’s allegations in the press. Lionsgate says it takes these allegations seriously.
Lionsgate has agreed to pay Jaffe a $2.5 million settlement.
