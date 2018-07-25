High-profile working group launched in wake of Danforth shooting

Ontario’s Attorney General Caroline Mulroney says a working group has been launched in the wake of the Danforth mass shooting.

Toronto Mayor John Tory, Police Chief Mark Saunders, Community Safety Minister Michael Tibollo and Mulroney met late this afternoon at Queen’s Park. A team from Premier Ford’s office was also in attendance.

Mulroney says it was the first working group meeting but she did not get into specifics about what was discussed.

“I just came out of our first working meeting… and all options are on the table. We’re taking everything very seriously, we’re tasked with going away and looking at all the different issues and trying to come up with real workable solutions that police and the city can use.”

When CityNews asked whether a solution might include more funding, Mulroney would not elaborate.

15 people were shot on Danforth Avenue when a gunman opened fire along the busy street Sunday night. Two of the victims, 10-year-old Julianna Kozis and 18-year-old Reese Fallon, died from their gunshot wounds.

So far this year there have been 229 ‘shooting occurrences’ in Toronto, according to statistics provided by police.

There have been 308 victims — 29 of them were fatalities. That’s a 71 per cent increase in the number of fatal shootings compared to this time last year.