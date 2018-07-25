The Cult frontman reveals deep Canadian connections

For over three decades, British band The Cult has sold millions of records and helped define the sound of alternative rock.

But some of their biggest fans may be surprised to learn frontman Ian Astbury grew up in Hamilton.

Astbury moved to Canada when he was a child, and his father wanted him to try integrating by joining sports teams.

“My brother played baseball, my sister was in figure skating and for some reason I ended up in football,” Astbury told CityNews.

“But they put me on the offensive line and I would just get trashed every week. I just didn’t understand what the point of the game was and they had these guys that were 150 pounds more than me flattening me. Dripping wet, I was around 100 pounds and I would just get flattened.”

After over 30 years together, Astbury says the band still finds joy getting on stage and playing its hit songs.

“Sometimes we just leave the songs alone,” he said. “There are even times when we don’t play our iconic song She Sells Sanctuary during a show.

“With 10 studio albums, several live albums and EPs, we try to create a set in a live context that will be instantly visceral, recognizable and that challenges the audience a little.”

The Cult is on a co-headlining tour across North America with Stone Temple Pilots and Bush.