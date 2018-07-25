Chair of TTC, Coun. Josh Colle retiring from municipal politics

Toronto city councillor Josh Colle is retiring from municipal politics. Colle also serves as TTC Chair and sits on several other boards and committees.

The councillor for Ward 15 Eglinton-Lawrence said he’s taking a job in the private sector when the 2014-2018 term ends.

“I am thankful to have served the hardworking residents of Ward 15, Eglinton-Lawrence over the last eight years,” he said in a release.

“I am extremely proud of everything we have accomplished over the last four years at the TTC,” he added. “I firmly believe in public transit and am glad we have improved our transit system each and every year since 2014.”

Colle, who was elected in 2010, cited restoring bus routes, expanding TTC service across the city, and advancing work on LIne 2 and Relief Line subway projects as some of his proudest accomplishments.

“I want to thank Councillor Colle for helping us usher in an era of progress and modernization at the TTC,” said Mayor John Tory.

“I wish Josh all the best in his career as he leaves City Hall and thank him for his public service as a dedicated Councillor and TTC Chair.”