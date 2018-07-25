Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Bobby Brown to receive proclamation to honour late daughter
by Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press
Posted Jul 25, 2018 11:20 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 25, 2018 at 12:00 pm EDT
ATLANTA – Singer Bobby Brown will receive a proclamation to build a domestic violence shelter in Atlanta in honour of his late daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown.
City of South Fulton Mayor Bill Edwards and other officials will present Brown and his wife a proclamation on Monday in acknowledgment to build the Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity House . The shelter will also offer a 24-hour crisis intervention line and emergency transitional shelter.
Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub in 2015 and died at the age of 22 after six months in a coma. She is also the daughter of Whitney Houston, who died in 2012.
Her former boyfriend, Nick Gordon was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit. An Atlanta judge ordered him to pay $36 million to Bobbi Kristina’s estate.
