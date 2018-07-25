Air Canada led group seeks to buy Aeroplan business for $2B

In a surprising reversal, Air Canada has unveiled a hostile bid to buy back Aeroplan in a deal said to be valued at $2 billion.

The Montreal-based airline would be part of a consortium that includes the Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Visa Canada — which all have long-standing relationships with Aimia, the parent company of Aeroplan.

Under the proposal, a corporation to be formed by the consortium would acquire Aimia’s loyalty business, including roughly $2 billion worth of Aeroplan points obligations as of March 31, 2018, for $250 million in cash. The total purchase price, in turn, is valued at approximately $2.25 billion.

The move comes just over a year after Air Canada said it would part ways with the program once its contract ended in 2020 in order to start its own loyalty, frequent flyer program. Air Canada released a statement Wednesday indicating that it will continue with plans to start its own program and that the potential acquisition of Aeroplan would allow for a seamless transfer of miles from one program to another, though it remains unclear what the transfer rate would be.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Aimia’s board would recommend the offer, which the consortium said was worth the equivalent of $3.64 per share — a 46-per-cent premium to its closing price of $2.50 Tuesday. The group said the offer would expire Aug. 2 but such deadlines are often amended.

Aimia stock rose 44 per cent to $3.60 in late morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange after the consortium’s announcement.

Shares in Aimia have lost more than 70 per cent of their value since Air Canada said it was ending its agreement.

Air Canada created Aeroplan as in-house loyalty program in the 1980s but it was spun off as an independent business in 2005 as part of a court-supervised restructuring of Canada’s largest airline. At the time, CIBC was Aeroplan’s main bank partner.

Since 2014, TD has been Aeroplan’s main Visa card partner although CIBC continues to offer Aeroplan cards rewards points that can be redeemed for Air Canada flights and other merchandise.

The consortium’s proposed transaction was a “surprise move,” said Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor.

“Air Canada potentially removes the customer relations headache of orphaned Aeroplan members and potential negative goodwill,” he said in a note to clients.

The “smooth transition” for Aeroplan members to the new program would also ensure significant initial uptake for Air Canada’s own program when it begins in mid-2020, Taylor adds.

“While it is tough to handicap the financial impact of the values being discussed, having the much larger and well-funded financial services partners coming along with the deal certainly helps spread the assumed liability around,” Taylor said. “Additionally, Air Canada will likely have more control on how the liability is serviced vs. the prior agreement with Aimia.”

For the banks, the primary motivation behind this bid is “defensive in nature,” said Gabriel Dechaine, an analyst with National Bank.

“Credit cards are one of the highest return businesses the banks have, and the Aeroplan portfolio is a high quality one,” he said in a note. “We estimate it generates combined profitability well in excess of $400 million for the two banks.”

The banks likely wanted to avoid “annoying their customers” with another transition to a different loyalty program, which “could have made them vulnerable to being picked off by competitors,” he added.