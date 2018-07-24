U.S. lawsuit launched against Tim Hortons, parent company

The franchise association which represents almost 50 per cent of all U.S. Tim Hortons franchisees has launched a lawsuit against Tim Hortons and the coffee chain’s parent company Restaurant Brands International.

The lawsuit from Great White North Franchisee Association is in relation to alleged mark ups and price gouging.

“These franchisees have been unfairly squeezed by Tim Hortons/RBI to the point where they are, in many cases, no longer viable businesses. We expect to stop this type of abusive franchisor behavior,” lawyer Jerry Marks, who is representing the franchisees, said in a press release.

