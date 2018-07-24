U.S. lawsuit launched against Tim Hortons, parent company

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
A Tim Hortons coffee shop in downtown Toronto, on Wednesday, June 29, 2016. The federal government is looking into concerns raised by a dissident group of Tim Hortons franchisees about the potential violation of terms Ottawa placed on a deal that saw Canada's most iconic restaurant chain taken over by a Brazilian firm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima
The franchise association which represents almost 50 per cent of all U.S. Tim Hortons franchisees has launched a lawsuit against Tim Hortons and the coffee chain’s parent company Restaurant Brands International.
The lawsuit from Great White North Franchisee Association is in relation to alleged mark ups and price gouging.
“These franchisees have been unfairly squeezed by Tim Hortons/RBI to the point where they are, in many cases, no longer viable businesses. We expect to stop this type of abusive franchisor behavior,” lawyer Jerry Marks, who is representing the franchisees, said in a press release.
#BREAKING – The franchise association representing almost 50% of US Tim Hortons outlets is suing Tim Hortons & the parent company of the coffee chain, Restaurant Brands International. It’s in relation to alleged mark ups and price gouging. pic.twitter.com/YcdYVqtxda