The Beach Boys to appear in town hall with SiriusXM fans

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2012, file photo, from left, Bruce Johnston, David Marks, Brian Wilson, Mike Love and Al Jardine of musical group The Beach Boys pose backstage at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The Beach Boys will answer questions about their celebrated career during a rare live group appearance. SiriusXM on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, announced founding members Wilson, Love, Jardine and Marks along with fellow Beach Boy, Johnston, will participate in the satellite radio service's "Town Hall" series. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Beach Boys will answer questions about their celebrated career during a rare live group appearance.
SiriusXM on Tuesday announced founding members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine and David Marks along with fellow Beach Boy, Bruce Johnston, will participate in the satellite radio service’s “Town Hall” series.
Award-winning actor and director Rob Reiner will moderate the discussion as the Beach Boys answer questions from a group of SiriusXM listeners at the Capitol Records Tower in Los Angeles on July 30. It’s where they recorded some of their early songs.
Beach Boys’ manager Jerry Schilling says it’s historic because they have not been in the same place since their 50th anniversary shows in 2012.
The event will air on Aug. 10 on SiriusXM’s Beach Boys channel.