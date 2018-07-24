Loading articles...

Scores and Schedule

Last Updated Jul 24, 2018 at 2:40 am EDT

Monday’s Games

(All Times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Boston 5, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 8, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Oakland 15, Texas 3

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Angels 3

National League

L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 6

Atlanta 12, Miami 1

Cincinnati 2, St. Louis 1

San Diego 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 6, Washington 1

Interleague

Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 0, 6 innings

Tuesday’s Games

(All Times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Boston (Pomeranz 1-3) at Baltimore (Ramirez 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 9-7) at Toronto (Borucki 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 5-2) at Texas (Minor 6-6), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 4-1) at Kansas City (Smith 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-0), 10:07 p.m.

National League

Atlanta (Teheran 7-6) at Miami (Chen 2-7), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-3), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bailey 1-7), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-8), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 4-1) at Milwaukee (Guerra 6-6), 8:10 p.m..

Interleague

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 10-2) at Colorado (Anderson 6-3), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 3-6) at Seattle (Paxton 8-4), 10:10 p.m.

