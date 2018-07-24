Scores and Schedule

Monday’s Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Boston 5, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 8, Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Oakland 15, Texas 3
Detroit 5, Kansas City 4
Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Angels 3
National League
L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 6
Atlanta 12, Miami 1
Cincinnati 2, St. Louis 1
San Diego 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 6, Washington 1
Interleague
Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 0, 6 innings
—
Tuesday’s Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Boston (Pomeranz 1-3) at Baltimore (Ramirez 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 9-7) at Toronto (Borucki 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 12-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 5-2) at Texas (Minor 6-6), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 4-1) at Kansas City (Smith 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-0), 10:07 p.m.
National League
Atlanta (Teheran 7-6) at Miami (Chen 2-7), 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-3), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gomber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bailey 1-7), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-8), 8:05 p.m.
Washington (Hellickson 4-1) at Milwaukee (Guerra 6-6), 8:10 p.m..
Interleague
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-1), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 10-2) at Colorado (Anderson 6-3), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Suarez 3-6) at Seattle (Paxton 8-4), 10:10 p.m.
—