Police investigate death of seven-year-old child in Langley, B.C.

Last Updated Jul 24, 2018 at 4:20 pm EDT

LANGLEY, B.C. – Homicide investigators say they are looking into the death of a seven-year-old child in Langley, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says in a tweet that its officers are at a location in the city.

The statement says there is no risk to the public.

The investigation team says it expected to have further details on the death later Tuesday.

