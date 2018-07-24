Manitoba illegally taking funds: Indigenous child-welfare agencies

WINNIPEG – Indigenous child-welfare agencies in Manitoba say the province is acting illegally and immorally by clawing back money earmarked for kids in care.

Six child and family services agencies are taking the Manitoba government to court alleging the province has taken more than $255 million in funds meant for children in care.

Richard De La Ronde, executive director of Sandy Bay Child and Family Services, says in an affidavit that the government is forcing the agency to hand over special allowance payments from the federal government.

He says that if that doesn’t happen, the province reduces funding by at least 20 per cent.

The Children’s Special Allowance Act says the funds are to be used for the care, maintenance and education of children in care.

The province says it won’t comment on a case before the courts.