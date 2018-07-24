Julianna Kozis, 10, identified as second victim in Danforth shooting

Toronto police have identified Julianna Kozis as the 10-year-old girl killed in the Danforth shooting.

Kozis was from Markham and her family has requested privacy.

She was one of two victims when a gunman opened fire in Greektown around 10 p.m. on Sunday night. Reese Fallon, 18, has been identified as the other victim.

There were 13 others injured in the shooting, with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Markham Mayor Frank Scaripitti released a statement expressing condolences to the Kozis family.

He adds they will be lowering flags in honour of her memory and a book of condolences will be placed at the Markham Civic Centre.

The full statement reads:

On behalf of the City of Markham and Members of Council, I would like to offer our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the ten year old girl Julianna Kozis of Markham who tragically died on July 22, 2018 in a shooting in Toronto’s vibrant Greek neighbourhood.

This heartbreaking story speaks to the unbreakable bond between a father and his daughter, and I salute the Toronto Paramedics, doctors and nurses who reportedly brought them together, showing incredible compassion and kindness in her final moments.

This senseless act of violence has shaken us and hurt us. We stand with the victims, the brave first responders and all the communities impacted by this tragedy.

Our thoughts and prayers are also with the family of the 18 year old Reese Fallon who tragically lost her life, an accomplished young woman who had plans to study nursing. We continue to pray for the injured and wish them well.

The City of Markham will lower flags in honour of her memory and in remembrance of all who are affected by this unspeakable tragedy. There will also be a book of condolences at the Markham Civic Centre. We hope by coming together, we can offer some solace in a time of great sadness.