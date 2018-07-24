How the Danforth shooting unfolded: what we know so far

The Danforth community and the rest of the city suffered a crushing blow on Sunday night after a gunman opened fire in the neighbourbood and shot 15 people, including a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman, who died in the attack.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and the shooter’s family has identified him as Faisal Hussain, 29, from Toronto.

The SIU said around 10 p.m., the shooter was walking along Danforth Avenue when he fired shots at groups of people. Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders said he opened fire outside a restaurant at Danforth and Logan avenues.

But the shooter didn’t stop there.

Based on witness accounts and police updates, below is the path he walked down Danforth, from Logan Avenue to Bowden street:

Where the shooting started: Christina’s restaurant

492 Danforth Ave., in between Logan and Fenwick Avenue

The gunman opened fire in front of this restaurant. A woman named Jody Steinhauer told CityNews on Sunday night that she was out celebrating a birthday at the restaurant when she heard what sounded like loud fireworks.

“The restaurant was all open, because the doors were open, and it just sounded like really, really loud fireworks except it was much louder and more pronounced. And then immediately, within seconds, somebody yelled ‘get down,'” she explained.

“We just got all of the kids and everybody to the back of the restaurant, under tables. Everything just happened so fast it was frightening.”

Shots fired in Alexander the Great Parkette

At Danforth and Logan

According to witness accounts, shots were fired in the parkette. Reese Fallon, 18, was reportedly being resuscitated in that spot, but later died.

Shots fired at Mezes Restaurant

456 Danforth Avenue, between Logan and Arundel Avenue

A waiter was shot in the hand

Caffe Demetres was also targeted

400 Danforth Ave., near Chester Avenue

A window was smashed in from bullets.

According to a witness, people were trying to assist those inside who had possibly been shot.

Police confrontation with suspect

Bowden Street, near Danforth Avenue

On Monday, the Special Investigation Unit said the shooter, Faisal Hussain, was involved in a brief exchange of gunfire with two Toronto police officers on Bowden Street, just south of Danforth Avenue.

Shooter found dead

Danforth Avenue at Bowden Street

Faisal Hussain was found dead on Danforth, at Bowden. The SIU has not said when police found him.