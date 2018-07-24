Defending champion Kupcho starts strong at Canadian Women's Amateur Championship

VANCOUVER – Jennifer Kupcho is off to a strong start as she looks to defend her title at the Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship.

The No.1-ranked amateur golfer shot a 7-under 64 to take a two stroke lead after the first round at Marine Drive Golf Club on Tuesday.

Kupcho of Westminster, Colo., is trailed by Yealimi Noh and Dylan Kim, who are tied for second at 5 under.

The 21-year-old Kupcho won last summer’s tournament when it was held at Cutten Fields in Guelph, Ont.

There are three Canadians in the top 10, including Naomi Ko of Victoria, B.C., and Tiffany Kong of Vancouver in a four-way tie for sixth at 2 under, as well as Kasumi Kuniyoshi of Whistler, B.C., in a tie for 10th at 1 under.

World No. 16 Maddie Szeryk of London, Ont., and No. 26 Jaclyn Lee of Calgary are both tied for 17th.

Ko was the top Canadian at last year’s event, finishing tied for third.

Augusta James of Bath, Ont., was the last Canadian to win the event in 2014, a year after Smiths Falls, Ont., native Brooke Henderson completed the feat.

World No. 2, Lilia Kha-Tu Vu, who finished second in 2017, hit a 2-over 73.

The four-round tournament goes from July 24 to 27.