Malvern students identify 2 injured during Danforth shooting

Students at Malvern Collegiate Institute have identified two people who were injured during a mass shooting on The Danforth on Sunday night.

The students said Miranda Li and Samantha Price were out celebrating a birthday when the incident happened. It wasn’t clear how they were injured and whether they are still in hospital.

Around 10 p.m., Faisal Hussain, 29, started shooting people outside a restaurant at Danforth and Logan avenues in Greektown.

He killed 18-year-old Reese Fallon, who also attended Malvern, as well as a 10-year-old girl before dying from a gunshot wound. Police haven’t yet revealed whether the wound was self-inflicted or the result of an exchange of gunfire with police.

The Toronto District School Board released a statement Monday saying Fallon had just graduated from Malvern.

“An engaging student, Reese Fallon graduated from Malvern CI just last month and was highly regarded by staff and loved by her friends,” said TDSB Director of Education John Malloy.

Malloy said supports would be available to any students who need them.