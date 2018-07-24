Canadian golfer Graham DeLaet set to undergo back surgery

Canadian pro golfer Graham DeLaet says he’ll miss another 6-12 months following back surgery.

DeLaet said on Twitter that he will undergo microdiscetomy surgery, the same procedure he had on a different disc in 2011.

“I’ve exhausted every other option and I know from past experience that this will give me the chance to compete at my best again,” DeLaet said in a statement.

The 36-year-old native of Weyburn, Sask., underwent stem-cell treatment on his back in January. He hasn’t played in a PGA Tour event since last October.

“Recent imaging has shown that my stem-cell injection treatment from last year has not helped regenerate my L4-L5 disc and in fact has gotten worse since the procedure,” he said.

DeLaet represented Canada at the 2016 Rio Olympics and earned a spot at the 2013 Presidents Cup.