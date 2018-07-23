Loading articles...

Swiss star Roger Federer drops out of Rogers Cup in Toronto

Last Updated Jul 23, 2018 at 1:00 pm EDT

Switzerland's Roger Federer sits during a break in the fifth set of his men's quarterfinals match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Wednesday July 11, 2018. Federer has withdrawn from the Rogers Cup tennis tournament. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ben Curtis

TORONTO – Roger Federer has dropped out of the Rogers Cup next month in Toronto.

The world No. 2 from Switzerland lost against Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the final of the event last year in Montreal.

The 36-year-old Federer has won the tournament twice, in 2004 and 2006.

Federer is the first top-10 player to drop out of ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event, Aug. 4-12.

“I had a fantastic time in Montreal last year and always enjoy playing in front of the Canadian fans, but unfortunately with scheduling being the key to my longevity moving forward, I have regrettably decided to withdraw from Toronto this year,” Federer said in a statement.

Tennis Canada also announced that world No. 1 Rafael Nadal will play his first match in the Aug. 8 night session, while rising Canadian teen star Denis Shapovalov will open in the evening on Aug. 7.

