Shooting victim walks to hospital, possibly connected to Jane and 401 gunshots

Police are investigating after a victim with gunshot wounds arrived at a hospital in the city’s west end on Monday.

Police say the victim’s injuries are possibly life-threatening.

Investigators are working to confirm if the shooting victim is connected to the sound of gunshots heard in the Rustic Road and Maidstone Street area, south of Jane Street and Highway 401, around 3:30 p.m.

No victims were located at the scene but a grey Acura with a bullet hole in a front window was reportedly seen fleeing the area, northbound on Maidstone Street.

Police say it’s too early to tell if the two incidents are related.