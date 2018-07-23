Loading articles...

Reese Fallon, 18, identified as Danforth shooting victim

Last Updated Jul 23, 2018 at 4:26 pm EDT

Reese Fallon has been identified as the 18-year-old victim of the Danforth shooting. FACEBOOK/Reese Fallon

Local MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith has identified the 18-year-old victim of the Danforth shooting as Reese Fallon.

She was one of two civilians killed in Sunday’s shooting.

Erskine-Smith tells CityNews she was celebrating a birthday with two friends on the Danforth when the shooting happened. Her two friends were also shot and are currently in hospital.

The other victim was a 10-year-old girl.

Thirteen people were injured.

Adam Mussaji

Lovely LIFE lost prematurely – This young & growing Lady will be missed dearly. Our deepest & heartfelt condolences to the surviving siblings, family & friends.

July 23, 2018 at 4:00 pm