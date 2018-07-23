Reese Fallon, 18, identified as Danforth shooting victim

Local MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith has identified the 18-year-old victim of the Danforth shooting as Reese Fallon.

She was one of two civilians killed in Sunday’s shooting.

Erskine-Smith tells CityNews she was celebrating a birthday with two friends on the Danforth when the shooting happened. Her two friends were also shot and are currently in hospital.

The other victim was a 10-year-old girl.

Thirteen people were injured.

