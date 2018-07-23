Police arrest 2 remaining suspects in Brampton fatal shooting

Police have arrested the two remaining suspects connected to a fatal shooting in Brampton on July 16.

Peel police were called to a home on Donwoods Court, in the area of Airport Road and Countryside Drive in Brampton, just after 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Palwinder Singh, 27 of Brampton.

At the time, Sean Ponto, 18, and Andrew Edward, 19, both from Mississauga, surrendered to police. They are facing first-degree murder charges.

Police were on the lookout for two other suspects and investigators found them at a Hamilton hotel on Monday.

Nebill Albayaty, 18, of Toronto and Hamas Khan, 18, of Mississauga were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police believe all four persons responsible for the murder have now been apprehended.

The death marks Peel region’s 16th homicide of the year.

