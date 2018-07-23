Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
NY Daily News slashes staff in half
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 23, 2018 10:33 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 23, 2018 at 11:40 am EDT
Copies of the New York Daily News are for sale at a news stand in New York, Monday, July 23, 2018, after the paper told employees that the newspaper is reducing its editorial staff by 50 percent. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
NEW YORK, N.Y. – The Daily News will cut half of its newsroom staff, saying it will focus more on digital news.
The paper was sold to tronc Inc. last year for $1, with the owner of the Chicago Tribune assuming liabilities and debt.
In an email sent to staff Monday, tronc said staff at the Daily News will focus on breaking news involving “crime, civil justice and public responsibility.”
Revenue and print circulation have been sliding at the newspaper for years, even as it provided critical coverage of health issues in public housing and for first responders after the Sept. 11 attacks.
