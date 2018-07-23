1 person injured in possible industrial explosion in Mississauga

One person has minor injuries after a possible explosion at an industrial building in Mississauga.

Peel police say they were called to the area of Dixie and Tonolli roads, near The Queensway, just before noon Monday.

The building has been evacuated.

Paramedics say no one else was injured.

1 Patient with minor injuries, no other patients found. PRPS Crew will remain on scene as Standby for @MississaugaFES @PeelPoliceMedia https://t.co/cffNULZLBP — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) July 23, 2018