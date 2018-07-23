Loading articles...

1 person injured in possible industrial explosion in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police logo is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT

One person has minor injuries after a possible explosion at an industrial building in Mississauga.

Peel police say they were called to the area of Dixie and Tonolli roads, near The Queensway, just before noon Monday.

The building has been evacuated.

Paramedics say no one else was injured.

