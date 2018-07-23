Manitoba RCMP using boats, helicopters to search for five missing boaters

PINE DOCK, Man. – Manitoba RCMP say they are scouring Lake Winnipeg for five missing boaters.

RCMP say four women and one man left Pine Dock, Man., Saturday evening for Poplar River in an aluminum boat.

They say the group never arrived at the community about 350 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

RCMP say they have several boats in the water, as well as a float plane from Norway House.

Helicopters are also searching the area and a Hercules plane has been deployed from CFB Trenton in Ontario.