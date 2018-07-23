Man, 25, charged with murder in Richmond Hill woman's death

One man has been charged with murder in the death of a 20-year-old woman from Richmond Hill.

Officers were called to an apartment at 75 Huron Heights Drive in Newmarket early Saturday morning.

The victim was found suffering from a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has been identified as Alyssa Lightstone.

The suspect turned himself onto police on Monday shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Ali Nadderi, 25, of Richmond Hill is facing one count of second-degree murder.

He appeared in court for a bail hearing on Monday.