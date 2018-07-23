In the news today, July 23

Seven stories in the news for Monday, July 23

TWO DEAD, 13 INJURED IN TORONTO SHOOTING

One woman was killed and 13 people, including a young girl, were injured after a shooting in a popular Toronto neighbourhood late Sunday that ended with the death of the suspected gunman. The incident began around 10 p.m. in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood, which is filled with restaurants, bars and boutiques. A man armed with a handgun made his way down busy Danforth Avenue, firing as he went, turning the tranquil scene into one of chaos and horror.

HEAT, WIND MEAN TROUBLE FOR B.C. FIRES

Officials in B.C.’s southern Interior say warm temperatures and gusty winds could soon spell the end of two days of relief from wildfires raging in the area. Environment Canada’s forecast for the next week in the southern Interior calls for temperatures in the 30s and winds gusting over 40 kilometres per hour. Along with the 35 properties already facing evacuation orders in the area, another 890 are on evacuation alert meaning residents may have to leave at a moment’s notice.

ONTARIO FIRES LEAVE PROPERTY OWNERS CONCERNED

Crews from across the country continued to cut down dozens of raging fires in northeastern Ontario on Sunday, after evacuation orders left some property owners uncertain of whether their homes and businesses would survive the flames. Provincial police issued a statement Sunday saying the largest fire in the area — known as “Parry Sound 33” — had grown to more than 50 square kilometres in size and was “not yet under control.”

CANADA TO TAKE IN ‘WHITE HELMET’ VOLUNTEERS

Canada has offered to accept dozens of White Helmets and their families from Syria following a dramatic rescue over the weekend that was orchestrated by the Israeli military and personally encouraged by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Named for their easily recognizable head gear, the all-volunteer White Helmets have been lauded and supported by Canada and other Western nations for their role as first responders and humanitarian workers who have saved hundreds of lives during Syria’s brutal civil war.

DEADLINE PASSES FOR FEDS TO FIND TRANS MOUNTAIN BUYER

The federal government is set to become the official owner of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion after failing to quickly flip the project to another private-sector buyer. Pipeline owner Kinder Morgan had been working with the government to identify another buyer before July 22. But with that date passing without a deal, it was expected the pipeline company will now take Ottawa’s $4.5-billion offer to purchase the project to its shareholders.

CHURCHILL FACES UNCERTAIN FUTURE

A Manitoba community on the shore of Hudson Bay is having an identity crisis. The port of Churchill was once bustling with ships laden with grain bound for markets. Now, the ships docked at the port are bringing essential supplies in rather than transporting anything out. Last year, severe spring flooding washed out parts of the only rail line to what’s known as the polar bear capital of the world. Propane is being brought to Churchill by marine vessel for the first time, while supplies for businesses are also coming in on ships or by air, at an exorbitant price.

PARALYZED BRONCO TACKLES TOUGH PHYSIO

Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player Ryan Straschnitzki has begun a new round of physiotherapy in Calgary. The workouts at the Synaptic clinic include chin ups, boxing, heavy rope training and learning to pull himself into a full standing position from his wheelchair just using his arms. Straschnitzki was Paralyzed from the chest down on April 6 when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team and a semi-trailer collided north of Tisdale, Sask. His latest assessment indicates he’s regained some movement in the core muscles in his stomach and is able to flex them.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— HMCS St. John’s returns to Halifax after a six-month deployment in the Baltic Sea, Northern Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.

— Statistics Canada releases the wholesale trade numbers for May.

— Organizations committed to women’s safety and gender equality hold a news conference in Toronto.

— The Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics releases its annual comparison of police-reported crime statistics for 2017.

