Husband of celebrity chef Paula Deen wins Hemingway contest

In this Saturday, July 21, 2018, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Pat Lanier, with a fake bull horn protruding from his side, explains to the judges why he should be chosen the winner of the 2018 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. The highlight event of the island city's annual Hemingway Days festival attracted 151 men who vied for the coveted title. Ernest Hemingway lived and wrote in Key West during much of the 1930s. One of Hemingway's most famous books was about the art of bullfighting. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

KEY WEST, Fla. – After eight previous tries, the husband of celebrity chef Paula Deen has won the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest held in the city where writer Ernest Hemingway lived and wrote during the 1930s.

Michael Groover won the contest held on Saturday at Sloppy Joe’s Bar, which is where the author often relaxed with friends. Deen applauded the victory of her 62-year-old husband, who is a harbour pilot from Savannah.

The contest was held on the 119th anniversary of Hemingway’s birth and is a highlight of the annual Hemingway Days celebration.

Judged by former winners, the contest attracted 151 entrants. Semi-finalists included entrants from Australia, Norway, and Ontario, Canada.

Groover said he shares Hemingway’s love of fishing and hunting, and has written a book, “My Delicious Life with Paula Deen.”

This story corrects the number of times Michael Groover has competed in the contest.

