Hedley lead singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

Toronto and Peel police have charged Hedley’s lead singer Jacob Hoggard with sexual assault.

Police are alleging on three dates in 2016, he met with two women on separate occasions.

On those occasions, he allegedly sexually assaulted each of them.

Hoggard is facing three charges, two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference.

The 34-year-old from Vancouver will appear in court on Thursday at 2 p.m. in Toronto.

Toronto police launched an investigation into allegations of sexual assault by Hoggard back in March.

Hedley and Hoggard have been under fire since sexual misconduct allegations began surfacing online in February, suggesting inappropriate encounters with young fans.

The band announced soon after they would be taking an “indefinite hiatus” after the end of their Canada-wide tour on March 23.

In the fallout since allegations first surfaced, the group had been dropped by its management team, blacklisted by scores of radio stations and abandoned by musicians booked as tour openers.

Hedley also withdrew itself from consideration for the Juno Awards on March 24 and backed out of performing on the telecast.