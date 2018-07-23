Loading articles...

Four-year-old girl eats 15 pieces of edible marijuana product: police

Last Updated Jul 23, 2018 at 3:00 pm EDT

HALIFAX – A four-year-old girl who ate 15 pieces of an edible marijuana product she thought was a chocolate bar has been released from a Halifax-area hospital.

Police say the recommended daily consumption of the product is one piece — for an adult.

They say the girl’s father realized the bar was missing from the console of his vehicle on Saturday, and noticed the four-year-old was looking very pale.

He called 911, and police were dispatched to the family’s home in East Petpeswick, a rural community east of Halifax.

The RCMP say they are investigating, but no charges have been laid.

The Mounties issued a statement today saying the possession of edible marijuana products will remain illegal even after the sale of recreational cannabis becomes legal on Oct. 17.

