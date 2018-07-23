Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Hedley frontman facing three sex offence charges in Toronto

Last Updated Jul 23, 2018 at 5:20 pm EDT

Toronto police have charged the frontman of the band Hedley with three sexual offences involving two women. Police say 34-year-old Jacob Hoggard is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday. Hoggard is seen in a Monday, July 23, 2018, police handout image. He is charged with one count of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Police Service, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Police say 34-year-old Jacob Hoggard is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday.

He is charged with one count of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Police allege the offences happened on three dates in 2016 after a man met with two women on separate occasions.

Hoggard’s lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

More coming.

Adam Mussaji

Has he pleaded?

July 23, 2018 at 6:08 pm