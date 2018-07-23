Condolences, anger, solutions: Online reaction to the Danforth mass shooting

A mass shooting in Toronto’s popular Danforth neighbourhood has Torontonians fearful, angry, and heartbroken.

Many have taken to Twitter to express condolences, to reminisce about good times on the Danforth, and to offer solutions to Toronto’s escalating gun violence.

Thoughts and talk are fine but it doesn’t change anything. Bring in legislation to control and Remove the guns and we will solve the problem! #Danforth #nomoreguns — luciafowler (@fowler_lucia) July 23, 2018

Last night #Toronto‘s hearts were collectively broken with news of the shooting on #Danforth. This is an area that many in the city frequent and a favourite of my wife and I as we live in the area. We will come back stronger #TorontoStrong — Lueye (@LueyeA) July 23, 2018

I’m so heartbroken to hear about the shooting on the Danforth last night. It’s sad when a place I enjoyed spending time and always felt safe is the scene of something so terrifying. Stay safe Toronto! — Susan Fraser (@sfraser09) July 23, 2018

The Danforth. A tight knit community where you don’t have to be Greek to be welcomed you just have to love people & food. When the bullets started flying servers went into the street & grabbed as many people as they could & hid them in basements. #TorontoStrong #TheDanforthStrong — Heather Lee (@Lee063) July 23, 2018

A half hour before the shooting started, I walked by Danforth and Logan and felt perfectly safe. Shouldn’t everyone feel that way? Gun violence is a scourge and an outrage no matter where it happens. 4/4 — Rosa Hwang (@journorosa) July 23, 2018

No one will make me fear my city, let’s all make an effort in the coming weeks to support those business on the Danforth who need our strength and patronage!!! #Danforth #Toronto #TorontoShooting #TorontoStrong — Ryan! (@Ryan_Toronto_) July 23, 2018

The shooting in the Danforth is a reminder that guns are only bad. No good comes from them. I think the only ppl who should have guns are law enforcement and military. If they get in the hands of the wrong people this type of tragedy happens. — Jared Saltz (@jaraldo) July 23, 2018

Saddened and shocked to hear from afar about the #TorontoShooting in my east-end Toronto neighbourhood. I have walked and cycled that #Danforth stretch hundreds of times. Feels like gun violence is spiralling out of control #TorontoStrong #Greektown — Rebecca Noble (@rebeccius) July 23, 2018

So is this the norm now? We just have to walk down the street or eat at a restaurant and hope someone doesn’t open fire!? We can’t live our lives in fear… but you can’t help but be concerned. #Danforth #toronto — tylerprintess (@tylerprintess) July 23, 2018

They all bleat, yell, righteous anger blame game and do NOTHING, especially our “illustrious mayor” @JohnTory The police are hamstrung by the politically correct Guns are easily obtained, there are no strong laws to stop the violence. This is not the Toronto I grew up in — Bairbre(@Ceillimiss) July 23, 2018

Sounds like I’m going to buy some body armour soon since this problem isn’t going away fast enough. Yes it’s legal to buy and wear it in Ontario as long as there are no felony charges on the person purchasing it. — Wayne Good (@WayneGood1981) July 23, 2018

We should take a page out of Japan’s gun laws and have stricter requirements and harsher punishments — X Melissa Stevens (@sillipuddi79) July 23, 2018

This is so sad but more so infuriating. Who has the right to cause such damage?! Devastated for this beautiful city. Worried for my loved ones. Twice in such a short time they are victimized. — Layoun (@layoun44) July 23, 2018

Everyone is sorry, I get it. But what is going to be done about the violence in our city? — Mel (@melar_76) July 23, 2018

I pray for that young girl to get better. This city is not safe at the moment with all of the handguns and shootings lately. When is mayor @JohnTory gonna start taking action about this issue instead of just talking about the issue. This is really serious! #TorontoShooting — Joe Tran (@joetran43) July 23, 2018

God himself can’t stop shooting’s , NO one can ! — David Teleron (@DavidTeleron) July 23, 2018

This is nuts man! I grew up on the #Danforth and never had anything like this happen?!?! What’s wrong with ppl this is our city! #danforthshooting #the6ix #ourctiy prayer goes out to all the family’s dealing with this tragedy — [TPwn]Canuck WC(@xFEISTYCANUCKx) July 23, 2018

They need to bring carding back to the streets of Toronto and put some fear back into those jerks walking the streets with guns @CityNews @TorontoPolice — Bartman (@bartman0523) July 23, 2018

@JohnTory @JustinTrudeau @TorontoPolice @fordnation 2 People killed and a 9 year old child was shot that is not okay. Something needs to be done now and we need to toughen up #GunLaws and anyone caught with a Gun should face harder Penalties #Danforth #danforthshooting #Toronto — kareemslick (@kareemslick) July 23, 2018

My heart goes out to you all. Enough of the violence. — James Kouba (@MNsosweet) July 23, 2018

Mr. Mayor. If you can’t protect us give us carry permits — brad mccrorie (@badbrad888) July 23, 2018

It looks like strict gun control laws don’t work. Right. Criminals and the crazies will always have weapons. Be ready always. We need to get back to basics and trust in God. — Cau/US/Prot/Texan (@TexasEHS) July 23, 2018

Really sad. Praying for Toronto. — Vitoria Pinhas (@Vi70ria) July 23, 2018

When are we going to talk about where these guns are coming from? — Bill Reeves (@stonyglen) July 23, 2018

Politicians like @JohnTory are only giving lip service to this problem. We need people who can actually make change in power. This has to stop — Michael Shaw (@michaelshaw1122) July 23, 2018

I am like my family shocked and saddened by what happened on Danforth Ave and I can’t imagine what the families are going through. I’ve lived here for many, many years, it is a safe, vibrant neighbourhood and a strong community. This terrible incident will not define us. — billonlogan (@billonlogan) July 23, 2018

We need to continue to live our lives, walk up and down the Danforth and celebrate the diverse neighbourhood in which we live. Let us support each other as we take back our neighbourhoods, our streets and our community. — Lanrick Bennett Jr. (@myonlinelifenow) July 23, 2018

I live 10 mins from where the shooting happened and am there quite frequently. We order Greek food from there on a regular basis. Tonight I’ll order again to support the community and let them know Danforth remains in business. Peace be with those affected by this tragedy. — Erin Paul (@ErinPaulCTV) July 23, 2018

The Danforth is a special place for me and my kids. Met the love of my life there. What happened is horrifying. But we are strong #TorontoStrong — Karen F (@klfr) July 23, 2018

This is the first time a shooting took place where I go constantly. It really hits home for me. My grandparents would always take me to Greek town when I was younger to teach me my culture. I still go till this day. My favourite Greek Orthodox Church is in Greek town. #Danforth — Patricia Moisakos (@pinkpatricia16) July 23, 2018