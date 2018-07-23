Canadian middle-distance runner Knight turns pro, signs with Reebok

TORONTO – Canada’s middle distance star Justyn Knight has turned pro, signing a contract with Reebok.

The 22-year-old from Toronto will continue to work under Chris Fox, who coached Knight at Syracuse University. The two will join the new Reebok Boston Track Club.

“I’ve never been the type to ride the wave, I like to create it,” Knight posted on his Twitter feed Monday morning. “Proud and excited to announce my new sponsorship! I will be staying with Chris Fox and Adam Smith, and we will be joining the @reebok family!!???? #running #reebok #reebokclassic #reebokback #trackandfield.”

Knight captured three NCAA titles at Syracuse, and placed ninth in the 5,000 metres at the 2017 world championships in London. It was an historic day for Canada — Mohammed Ahmed finished sixth in the same race, marking the first time two Canadians had qualified for a world final in the event.

Knight finished runner-up to Ahmed in the 5,000 at the recent Canadian championships in Ottawa.