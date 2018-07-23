Box Office Top 20: 'Equalizer 2' beats 'Mamma Mia' by a hair

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – “The Equalizer 2” faced off against another sequel, the musical “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” and came out slightly ahead. The Denzel Washington film earned $36 million in its first weekend in theatres to take the top spot. “Mamma Mia 2” was close behind with $35 million.

In fact, sequels populated the entire top five and most of the top 10 this weekend. In its second week, the animated “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” came in third with $23.8 million, bringing its total to $91.7 million.

Disney and Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp” placed fourth with $16.5 million, while Disney’s “Incredibles 2” landed in fifth with $11.9 million. The film has earned $557.7 million from six weeks in North American theatres.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theatres Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theatre locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. “The Equalizer 2,” Sony, $36,011,640, 3,388 locations, $10,629 average, $36,011,640, 1 Week.

2. “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” Universal, $34,952,180, 3,317 locations, $10,537 average, $34,952,180, 1 Week.

3. “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” Sony, $23,765,709, 4,267 locations, $5,570 average, $91,704,977, 2 Weeks.

4. “Ant-Man and The Wasp,” Disney, $16,507,156, 3,778 locations, $4,369 average, $165,005,448, 3 Weeks.

5. “Incredibles 2,” Disney, $11,895,063, 3,164 locations, $3,760 average, $557,710,503, 6 Weeks.

6. “Skyscraper,” Universal, $11,360,030, 3,822 locations, $2,972 average, $47,149,150, 2 Weeks.

7. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” Universal, $11,263,420, 3,381 locations, $3,331 average, $384,164,925, 5 Weeks.

8. “The First Purge,” Universal, $5,105,305, 2,331 locations, $2,190 average, $60,316,670, 3 Weeks.

9. “Unfriended: Dark Web,” OTL Releasing, $3,653,035, 1,546 locations, $2,363 average, $3,653,035, 1 Week.

10. “Sorry To Bother You,” Annapurna Pictures, $2,863,420, 1,050 locations, $2,727 average, $10,292,624, 3 Weeks.

11. “Sicario: Day of The Soldado,” Sony, $1,882,094, 1,448 locations, $1,300 average, $47,087,747, 4 Weeks.

12. “Ocean’s 8,” Warner Bros., $1,605,504, 1,002 locations, $1,602 average, $135,670,016, 7 Weeks.

13. “Uncle Drew,” Lionsgate, $1,506,283, 1,237 locations, $1,218 average, $40,008,757, 4 Weeks.

14. “Three Identical Strangers,” Neon Rated, $1,474,018, 332 locations, $4,440 average, $4,642,259, 4 Weeks.

15. “Won’t You Be My Neighbour?,” Focus Features, $1,359,090, 730 locations, $1,862 average, $18,462,117, 7 Weeks.

16. “Leave No Trace,” Bleecker Street, $922,972, 361 locations, $2,557 average, $3,644,864, 4 Weeks.

17. “Eighth Grade,” A24, $824,173, 33 locations, $24,975 average, $1,226,974, 2 Weeks.

18. “Tag,” Warner Bros., $701,235, 581 locations, $1,207 average, $52,844,018, 6 Weeks.

19. “Deadpool 2,” 20th Century Fox, $476,139, 373 locations, $1,277 average, $317,123,579, 10 Weeks.

20. “Avengers: Infinity War,” Disney, $425,466, 294 locations, $1,447 average, $676,858,988, 13 Weeks.

