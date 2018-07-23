Alphonso Davies deal not finalized: Whitecaps

VANCOUVER – The Vancouver Whitecaps say no deal has been finalized to transfer their teenage star to a European soccer club.

As rumours have swirled about a potential MLS record transfer fee, several reports in recent days have linked 17-year-old Canadian international Alphonso Davies to German powerhouse Bayern Munich.

However, Vancouver coach Carl Robinson says no agreement has been finalized and the young midfielder is still a Whitecap.

On Monday, Davies was back at training, working on passing and dribbling drills on the sidelines while most of his teammates scrimmaged.

Davies missed training with his team last Friday and wasn’t present for the Whitecaps’ 2-0 loss in Seattle on Saturday.

Davies has three goals and eight assists in 20 games with the Whitecaps this year. He is scheduled to play in the MLS all-star game next month.