A by-the-numbers look at crime in Canada in 2017 and unfounded cases

OTTAWA – For the first time in 15 years, Statistics Canada is publishing data on the number of crimes reported to police that officers deemed to be unfounded. The designation means officers determined through investigation that the offence did not occur. The release Monday was part of a wider report about crime rates in Canada in 2017. Some figures to keep in mind:

6.8: Percentage of all crimes reported to police in 2017 that were deemed unfounded

14: Percentage of all sexual assaults reported to police in 2017 deemed unfounded

3,900: Approximate number of sexual assault cases that were unfounded in 2017

28,551: Sexual assaults reported to police in 2017

1: Percentage increase in the national crime rate in 2017

1.9 million: Criminal code incidents, not including traffic violations, reported to police in Canada in 2017

45,300: Increase in reported crimes to police between 2016 and 2017

21: Percentage of reported crimes in Canada that took place in rural areas

7: Percentage increase in the national homicide rate between 2016 and 2017

7,700: Victims of gun-related violent crime in Canada in 2017

48,000: Cannabis-related drug offences in 2017, about 8,000 less than the figure for 2016

74: Percentage of the 18,637 people with cannabis-related offences in 2017 who were charged with possession

10: Percentage point increase in drug-impaired driving violations between 2016 and 2017