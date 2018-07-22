Loading articles...

Sunday's Games

Last Updated Jul 22, 2018 at 11:00 pm EDT

MLB

American League

Toronto 5 Baltimore 4

Boston 9 Detroit 1

Kansas City 5 Minnesota 3

Texas 5 Cleveland 0

L.A. Angels 14 Houston 5

Seattle 8 Chicago White Sox 2

National League

Pittsburgh 9 Cincinnati 2

Washington 6 Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 11 Milwaukee 2

Chicago Cubs 7 St. Louis 2

Arizona 6 Colorado 1

San Diego 10 Philadelphia 2 (1st game)

Philadelphia 5 San Diego 0 (2nd game)

Interleague

Tampa Bay 6 Miami 4

Oakland 6 San Francisco 5 (10 innings)

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees (postponed)

MLS

Minnesota United 5 Los Angeles FC 1

