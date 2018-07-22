Solarte's two-run homer caps comeback as Jays top Orioles to sweep series

TORONTO – Yangervis Solarte blasted a two-run homer in Toronto’s four-run eighth inning as the Blue Jays rallied to beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 on Sunday for a sweep of the series between the AL East’s worst teams.

Randal Grichuk also hit a two-run shot off Brad Brach to spark the eighth-inning comeback from a 4-1 deficit, and Solarte went deep off Tanner Scott (1-2) for the winning runs.

John Axford (4-1) earned the win and Tyler Clippard pitched the ninth for the save.

The Orioles had taken a 4-1 lead in the top of the eighth on a Renato Nunez RBI double off Axford and an error to Toronto second baseman Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Solarte also hit an RBI double earlier in the game as Toronto (46-52) improved to 9-1 against Baltimore this season.

Jonathan Schoop gave the Orioles (28-72) a 2-1 lead in the sixth with a solo homer off Joe Biagini. Jace Peterson also drove in a run.

J.A. Happ snapped a streak of three consecutive losses with the no-decision in his first start since making his all-star debut Tuesday night in Washington. Happ allowed one run on four hits and struck out nine, including six of the first eight batters he faced.

With the playoff picture increasingly dimming in Toronto, Happ has been listed as a potential trade target ahead of the July 31 deadline. If that happens, Sunday’s start would have been his last at home for the Blue Jays.

Andrew Cashner started for Baltimore. He allowed one run, six hits and one walk over 5 2/3 innings while striking out two batters in a 79-pitch outing.

Solarte put the Blue Jays on the board in the fourth inning, plating Kendrys Morales with a two-out double for the game’s first run.

The Orioles replied in the top of the fifth when Peterson laced a single into right field to tie the game. Baltimore had three hits in the inning as Happ’s pitch count rose to 102. Cashner, meanwhile, needed just 65 pitches through five innings.

Gurriel was activated off the seven-day concussion disabled list before the game and started at second base. He was injured while sliding into first base during a game at Boston on July 14.

Gurriel batted ninth and was 2 for 3. He was charged with the error that scored the Orioles’ fourth run in the eighth when he collided with shortstop Aledmys Diaz while trying to make a play on a ground ball.

NOTES: Attendance was 39,021. … The Blue Jays begin a three-game home series against Minnesota Monday. Toronto right-hander Marco Estrada (left glute strain) will make a rehab start at double-A instead of starting with the big league club in the opener against the Twins. A starter for Monday’s game is yet to be determined