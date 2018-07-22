Loading articles...

Motorcyclist dies of his injuries after hitting tree in Oakville

A motorcyclist has died after his bike left the road and hit a tree in Oakville on July 17, 2018. CITYNEWS

Halton police say a motorcyclist has died of his injuries following a crash in Oakville.

Officers were called to the scene near Meadowland Drive and River Oaks Boulevard around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

It’s believe the motorcyclist lost control and struck a tree.

The 21-year-old man from Oakville suffered life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital.

His identity is not being released.

 

