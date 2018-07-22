At least 10 seriously injured in Greektown shooting: paramedics

As many as 10 people have been taken to hospital, including a child, following a mass shooting in Greektown.

Toronto police were called to an area outside a restaurant on Danforth Avenue near Logan Avenue around 10 p.m. following reports of multiple gunshots.

Witnesses tell CityNews that they heard up to 25 gunshots.

Paramedics tell CityNews the scene encompasses several blocks and a number of victims have sustained significant injuries. Six victims have been transported to trauma centres, 1 to a pediatric trauma centre and two to local hospitals while an unconfirmed number of people are being treated at the scene.

The fate of the gunman is unknown at this time but unconfirmed reports say the shooter is no longer active.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shootings to go to a command post that has been set up at Pape Avenue and Danforth Avenue.

The TTC says subway trains are bypassing Chester station due to the police activity in the area.