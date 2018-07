Four First Nations sign agreement-in-principle with B.C., federal governments

CANIM LAKE, B.C. – A group of four First Nations communities in British Columbia’s Cariboo region have signed an agreement-in-principle with the provincial and federal governments, moving a step closer to establishing a formal treaty.

The agreement-in-principle outlines the elements of a treaty for the four communities, including land and resource ownership, harvesting rights, social services, and processes for transition from the Indian Act to self-governance.

Chief Ann Louie of the T’exelc First Nation of Williams Lake said in a statement that Sunday’s signing was a “great day,” representing the culmination of 25 years of discussions to end the control of the Indian Act on her band.

The agreement signed Sunday in the Tsq’escen’ community of Canim Lake begins the final stage of treaty negotiations with the communities that make up the Northern Secwepemc te Qelmucw.

A joint statement released by the bands, the Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia said the treaty informed by the agreement would be guided by the governments’ “new commitments to reconciliation.”

The Northern Secwepemc te Qelmucw is made up of the Stswecem’c-Xgat’tem, the T’exelc, the Tsq’escen’, and the Xat’sull First Nations. The group represents nearly 2,000 people.