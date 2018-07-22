6 injured in multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Mississauga

Peel paramedics say six people were taken to hospital after a crash on the QEW in Mississauga in the early hours of Sunday.

Provincial police say they responded to a call for a multi-vehicle collision on the eastbound lanes of the highway just east of Hurontario around 4:30 a.m.

Peel and Toronto paramedics say that two people were sent to a trauma centre in serious condition. Four others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The eastbound lanes of the QEW are closed from Hurontario to Cawthra and westbound lanes are closed from Cawthra to Hurontario for the investigation.

No word on what caused the crash at this time.