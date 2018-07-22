Police investigating anti-Semitic vandalism at Neuberger Holocaust Education Centre

Toronto police are investigating after a United Jewish Appeal Federation lawn sign was vandalized outside the Neuberger Holocaust Education Centre.

The lawn sign features a Holocaust survivor and had been spray-painted with the word “Achtung”, which can mean “danger” or “attention” in German.

UJA Federation issued a statement on Twitter saying they were deeply disturbed by “this cowardly and horrific act.”

Mayor John Tory called the anti-Semitic vandalism unacceptable and said this type of hatred has no place in Toronto.

The full statement reads:

“This anti-Semitic vandalism is absolutely unacceptable. This type of hatred has no place in Toronto. I stand with our city’s Jewish community in condemning this cowardly act.

We know that across the GTA and Canada, the Jewish community is the most frequently targeted minority. That’s why it is so important for all of us to condemn this hatred when we see it in our communities.

Toronto Police are investigating this incident and I urge anyone with information to help solve this crime.”