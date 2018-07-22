Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
And now he is 5: Britain's Prince George marks birthday
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 22, 2018 7:32 am EDT
In this photo taken on Monday, July 9, 2018, Britain's Prince George poses for a picture following the christening of his brother Prince Louis, at Clarence House in London. Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge have released a photo of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday on Sunday, July 22. (Matt Porteous via AP)
LONDON – Who doesn’t like birthdays?
Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate have released a new photo of their son Prince George to mark his fifth birthday.
The photo shows George grinning in the garden of Clarence House after the christening of his younger brother Prince Louis on July 9.
George is third in line for the British throne. His grandfather, Prince Charles, is heir to the throne and his father William comes next.
George has seemed increasingly self-assured in public this year, serving as a page boy at Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May at Windsor Castle and making several other appearances.
