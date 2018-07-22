14 wounded, 1 killed in mass Greektown shooting, shooter dead

One woman is dead and 14 others injured, including a young girl, in a mass shooting in Greektown late Sunday night.

Toronto police were called to an area outside a restaurant on Danforth Avenue near Logan Avenue around 10 p.m. following reports of multiple gunshots.

Witnesses tell CityNews that they heard up to 25 gunshots.

Police chief Mark Saunders confirmed the alleged shooter is dead adding that there was an exchange of gunfire with officers.

Saunders also confirmed that the province’s Special Investigations Unit has been notified.

The shooting comes on the same weekend Toronto police deployed dozens of additional officers to deal with a recent spike in gun violence in the city.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shootings to go to a command post that has been set up at Pape Avenue and Danforth Avenue.

The TTC says subway trains are bypassing Chester station due to the police activity in the area.