13 wounded, 1 killed in mass Greektown shooting, shooter dead

One woman is dead and 13 others injured, including a young girl who is in critical condition, following a mass shooting in Greektown late Sunday night.

Toronto police were called to an area outside a restaurant on Danforth Avenue near Logan Avenue around 10 p.m. following reports of multiple gunshots.

Witnesses tell CityNews that they heard up to 25 gunshots.

Police chief Mark Saunders said the shooter exchanged fire with police officers and died at the scene, though no officers were injured.

Saunders would not speculate on what the motive may have been behind the attack, including the possibility that it may have been a terrorist incident.

“I’m keeping everything open, I’m looking at absolutely every single possible motive for this,” said Saunders. “When you have this many people struck by gunfire it’s a grave concern. I certainly want to find out exactly what it is, so I’m not closing any doors or any chapters on this and I certainly don’t want to speculate as well.”

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been notified. As well, the homicide squad is taking the lead in the investigation.

Toronto mayor John Tory called the shooting a “depicable act.”

“I am outraged that someone has unleashed such a terrible attack on our city and people innocently enjoying a Sunday evening,” said Tory. “I would ask people not to draw any conclusions until we have more information from the police.”

“While our city will always be resilient in the face of such attacks, it does not mean such a cowardly act committed against our residents is any less painful – this is an attack against innocent families and our entire city.”

The shooting comes on the same weekend Toronto police deployed dozens of additional officers to deal with a recent spike in gun violence in the city.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shootings or may have video or information about the shooting, they are asked to contact police.