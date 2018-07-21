Woman found dead, police looking for man in Newmarket

York police’s homicide unit are looking for one man after a woman was found dead in Newmarket Saturday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment on 75 Huron Heights Drive, in the area of Davis Drive and Leslie Street at 7:20 a.m.

When they arrived, police found a woman suffering from obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now actively looking for a 25 to 30-year-old man with long black hair and thin mustache with a goatee. He was seen fleeing the scene without a shirt on.

Investigators are appealing to witnesses and asking anyone who might have seen anything to come forward.