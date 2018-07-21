Loading articles...

Whitecaps' Alphonso Davies to sit out match vs Sounders with "club's permission"

Last Updated Jul 21, 2018 at 4:20 pm EDT

Vancouver Whitecaps' Alphonso Davies celebrates his goal against Orlando City during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on Saturday June 9, 2018. The Vancouver Whitecaps could be without their teenage phenomenon when they battle their West Coast rivals for a playoff position this weekend. Midfielder Alphonso Davies didn't participate in training Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

SEATTLE – Canadian teenage star Alphonso Davies won’t be in the Vancouver Whitecaps lineup when they take on the Seattle Sounders on Saturday afternoon, the team announced.

The team said on Twitter that Davies is sitting out this afternoon’s match with the “club’s permission.”

Davies, a midfielder, has three goals and eight assists in 20 games with Vancouver this season. He was named to the MLS all-star team last month.

Davies also missed training Friday.

