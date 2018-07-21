Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Whitecaps' Alphonso Davies to sit out match vs Sounders with "club's permission"
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 21, 2018 3:32 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 21, 2018 at 4:20 pm EDT
Vancouver Whitecaps' Alphonso Davies celebrates his goal against Orlando City during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on Saturday June 9, 2018. The Vancouver Whitecaps could be without their teenage phenomenon when they battle their West Coast rivals for a playoff position this weekend. Midfielder Alphonso Davies didn't participate in training Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
SEATTLE – Canadian teenage star Alphonso Davies won’t be in the Vancouver Whitecaps lineup when they take on the Seattle Sounders on Saturday afternoon, the team announced.
The team said on Twitter that Davies is sitting out this afternoon’s match with the “club’s permission.”
Davies, a midfielder, has three goals and eight assists in 20 games with Vancouver this season. He was named to the MLS all-star team last month.
Davies also missed training Friday.
