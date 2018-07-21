Man strikes dog, pushes woman, 73, to the ground in Vaughan: police

Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman and her dog while they were walking in a park in Vaughan.

Around 7 a.m. on June 28, the woman was walking her dog in a wooded area of Freedom Trail Park, near Major Mackenzie Drive West and Dufferin Street, when she was approached by a man.

The man allegedly struck her dog and pushed the woman to the ground in the ensuing struggle.

She had minor injuries.

The woman told police she had seen the man in the park on the days leading up to the attack, but she didn’t know who he was.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to call them.

The suspect is tanned, 40 to 50 years old, five feet six to five feet eight inches tall, with an athletic build. He is balding, with brown hair on the sides of his head.