Video released of suspicious car approaching girls in Vaughan

Police have released video of two young girls being approached by women in a car during a suspicious incident in Vaughan on Wednesday.

The girls were riding their scooters on the sidewalk on Atkinson Avenue, south of Centre Street, when a white sedan stopped on the road beside them.

People in the car tried to talk to the girls and a woman got out of the back seat and ran toward the girls.

As the girls were trying to get away, one fell on the ground.

The woman got back into the car and they drove off.

The women in the car are described as black, 18 to 22 years old, and speaking English without an accent.

The car is white and has four doors.

Anyone with information is asked to call York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).