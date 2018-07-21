Shooting, possible hostage situation at LA Trader Joe's: police

Police in Los Angeles say a man has barricaded himself inside a Trader Joe’s supermarket and may be holding hostages.
Police spokesperson officer Mike Lopez says the suspect shot his grandmother and girlfriend in South Los Angeles before firing at officers during a pursuit, then crashing outside the supermarket and running inside the store.
Lopez said no officers were struck and at least one officer returned fire.
Lopez said it’s unclear if employees are still inside the store.
One tweet showed people attempting to exit the Trader Joe’s out a window. Other views from TV helicopters showed people leaving through the front door with their hands up.
Lorraine Perrotta, who lives in the Silver Lake neighbourhood, says she was getting ready to park her car Saturday afternoon when she heard six gunshots.
Devin Field, a writer for “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” tweeted he was walking inside when a car crashed into the entrance and a man “got out shooting.”
An Associated Press employee who lives in the area reported seeing a crashed car into a utility pole outside the store.
yawn. “Guns dont kill people”… same ol’ news in USA
Glad I live up here now. So many things not to miss.